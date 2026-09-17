Win! Kita Alexander tickets

Kita Alexander is celebrating the release of her sophomore album, RAGE, with an Australian headline tour, hitting The Rechabite on Friday, September 25.

The forthcoming album traces an intimate story of Kita’s personal journey with rage. “Rage has been the catalyst of positive change in my life over the last couple of years,” she said. “The album is about an emotion I’ve always had but never understood. It’s me looking at it and embracing it as a new friend and realising that I don’t have to shut it down or avoid looking at it.”

We are delighted to have a double pass to give away to Kita Alexander at The Rechabite on Friday, September 25.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Kita Alexander in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, September 23, at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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