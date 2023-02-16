Win! Pavement at the Perth Concert Hall tickets

In their decade-long early career, Pavement released five era-defining albums – Slanted and Enchanted (1992), Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain (1994), Wowee Zowee (1995), Brighten The Corners (1997) and Terror Twilight (1999) before disbanding in 1999.

The band’s enduring influence was on show when they made their long-awaited live return at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound in June 2022, more than a decade since they last reunited. Now Pavement one of the most popular and influential bands to come out of the American underground in the last three decades is returning to Australia this summer.

We’re pumped to have two double passes to give away to Pavement at the Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday, February 22.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with PAVEMENT in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, February 21 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

