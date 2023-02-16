Win! Flickerfest – Best of EU Shorts Showcase movie tickets

Travel across Europe from the comfort of your cinema seat under the stars as flickerfest shares an incredible collection of 9 shorts from this rich cinema region, in one not to be missed EU Shorts Showcase, at the Camelot Outdoor Cinema on Friday, February 24.

Amongst a host of EU highlights enjoying their Australian premieres are the masterful Danish Inuit drama IVALU

recently nominated for a Live Action Short Film Oscar, the delightful Portuguese animation The Garbage Man shortlisted in the Animation category and multi-award-winning Greek short, Air Hostess 737, recently selected for TIFF and Sundance. Head here for full details.

We’ve got two double passes to give away to the EU Shorts Showcase screening at Camelot Outdoor Cinema on Friday, February 24 at 7:30pm.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with FLICKERFEST EU in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post.

Competition closes Wednesday, February 22 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

