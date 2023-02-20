Win! To Leslie Movie tickets

Inspired by true events. A West Texas single mother (2023 Academy Awards nominee Andrea Riseborough) wins the lottery and squanders it just as fast, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. Years later, with her charm running out and nowhere to go, she fights to rebuild her life and find redemption.

We’re lucky to have 5 in-season passes to give away to To Leslie in Cinemas March 9, screening at Luna Leederville, Luna SX and Palace Raine Square in Perth.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with TO LESLIE in the subject line, your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Monday, March 6 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x Next »