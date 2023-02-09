Win! A Musical History Tour of Perth double passes

Premiering at Fringe World 2023, A Musical History Tour of Perth showcases the iconic local venues, artists, and songs of yesteryear.

Presented by Hidden deTours, the walking tour runs from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 19. Kicking off in the Cultural Centre, the “epic musical adventure” explores the history of Perth and Northbridge where hidden stories, secrets and scandals are uncovered.

Iconic Perth venues of the past, including Perth Entertainment Centre, Red Parrot, Canterbury Court, Gobbles, Capitol Theatre, and the Embassy Ballroom all feature in this unique 2.5-hour walking tour covering 4.6kms of Perth’s cultural past.

Thanks to Hidden deTours, we have double passes to give away to A Musical History Tour of Perth.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with MUSICAL HISTORY TOUR in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, February 14 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x