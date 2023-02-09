Win! Flickerfest Best of Australian Shorts double passes

Flickerfest, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival is returning to Perth this summer, hitting Camelot Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 23 to Saturday, February 25.

The event kicks off with a kaleidoscopic carnival of awesome Australian short films, with the Best of Australian Shorts hitting the big screen on Thursday, February 23.

The Australian programme screening shines a spotlight on the incredible short film talent that exists in our Australian industry with a host of stories honouring our unique identity and culture. Highlights include the world premiere of the quirky comedy The Fritz, local WA films Match Made written by Peter Williams and Chantelle Naude and directed by Matt Hogkinson, Wirnitj (pictured) by writer/ director Karla Hart, and comedy Good Fortune written by Lata Periakarpan.

