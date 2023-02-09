Win! Galentine’s Day Gala comedy tickets

Bring the gang, your bestie, or come make a new bff at the 5th annual all gal comedy love-in (in the spirit of tradition set by Parks & Rec’s Leslie Knope).

Share good times and great laughs with a lineup of today’s and tomorrow’s comedy stars, as Australia’s longest running comedy club, The Laugh Resort (est 1991), presents Fringe’s funniest comedians of the female persuasion – on the stage that helped launch the likes of Mel Buttle and Claire Hooper.

With previous guests including TV and radio stars, festival faves and fringe award winners, 2023 – with host Bec Charlwood – promises a gender-inclusive celebration of friends, laughter and surprises.

Thanks to The Laugh Resort, we have double passes to give away to Galentine’s Day Gala at The Shoe Bar & Café on Sunday, February 12.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with GALENTINE'S DAY GALA in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post.

Competition closes Friday, February 10 at 5 pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the performance.

