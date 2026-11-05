Win! MIC DROP – Asia’s Wildest Comedy Night tickets

Live stand-up show MIC DROP – Asia’s Wildest Comedy Night is hitting Regal Theatre for two shows on Sunday, November 15.

The stand-up show features a powerful lineup of internationally acclaimed comedians across Asia and Australia, including Kumar, Harith Iskander, Prakash Daniel and more.

Thanks to LOL Asia, we’ve got a double pass to give away to MIC DROP at Regal Theatre on Sunday, November 15.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with MIC DROP in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, November 13 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x