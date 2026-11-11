Win! Greentea Peng tickets

UK neo-soul artist Greentea Peng is heading down under this month, playing at Astor Theatre on Monday, November 23.

Known for blending vocals with reggae, dub and soul, and reverb-soaked electronics, Peng released her first studio album, Man Made in 2021 and second album Tell Dem It’s Sunny in 2025. The South London-based artist made her television debut the same year, appearing on the British TV show Later… with Jools Holland.

We’re excited to give away two double passes to see Greentea Peng at Astor Theatre on Monday, November 23.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Greentea Peng in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, November 18 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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