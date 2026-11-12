Win! Blue Murder Motel Series 1 DVDs

Blue Murder Motel Series 1 follows married police detectives Vanessa and Cole who leave their cop careers in the Australian police force behind and invest in their dream: a cute 13 room motel in a sunny, oceanside New Zealand town.

Starring Michala Banas and Brett Tucker, Blue Murder Motel is out on DVD on Wednesday, November 11.

We are excited to have five Blue Murder Motel Series 1 DVDs to give away!

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Blue Murder DVD in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, November 19 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident.

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