Win! Bitter Christmas movie tickets

Bitter Christmas tells two alternating stories, one of Elsa, an advertising director, in 2004, during a long weekend in December. The second takes place in 2026, with Raúl, a screenwriter and director who is writing a script that we soon discover tells the story of Elsa, her boyfriend Bonifacio, and her friends Patricia and Natalia. The film narrates the close relationship between reality and fiction, inspiration and life, exploring the limits of autofiction and stories within stories.

We are delighted to have five double passes to give away to the Bitter Christmas special preview screening on Saturday, November 21, at Luna Leederville at 10.45am.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Bitter Christmas in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, November 19 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x