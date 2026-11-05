Win! Lachtara. Longing. movie tickets

Father and son. Years of silence. One unforgettable road trip. After years apart, a Greek father and his Polish-Greek son meet again to settle the inheritance. Instead, they find themselves on an unexpected journey into their shared past. Told with humour, raw tenderness and understated emotional power, the film is a poignant road movie about finding your way home, both geographically and emotionally. ​​

The film is screening as part of the 2026 Polish Film Festival which runs from Sunday, October 25, to Thursday, December 10.

Thanks to the Polish Film Festival, we are thrilled to have two double passes to give away to Lachtara. Longing., showing at Luna Leederville on Sunday, November 15.

To WIN, email us here at [email protected] with Lachtara in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Friday, November 13 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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