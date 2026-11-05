Win! How to Rob a Bank movie tickets

In How To Rob A Bank, a crew of social media-savvy bank robbers broadcasts their daring heists, unaware that their growing viral fame has put them in the crosshairs of a veteran FBI agent and a brilliant software engineer. Despite the unlikely duo closing in, the crime ring pushes past their limits, putting everything on the line for their beliefs—and their most ambitious heist yet.

We are excited to have five in-season double passes to give away to How to Rob a Bank, in cinemas Thursday, November 12.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with How to Rob a Bank in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, November 10 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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