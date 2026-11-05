Win! I Love Boosters movie tickets

From Boots Riley, the musician, filmmaker and frontman of political hip-hop group The Coup, I Love Boosters, is a hilarious and genre-bending film. The Velvet Gang, a crew of professional shoplifters led by aspiring designer Corvette (Keke Palmer), target cutthroat fashion icon Christie Smith (Demi Moore) when she steals one of Corvette’s designs. They plan to boost Smith’s entire inventory but inadvertently spark a movement for retail and factory workers around the world. It’s like community service.

We are excited to have five in-season double passes to give away to I Love Boosters, in cinemas Thursday, November 12.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Boosters in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, November 11 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

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