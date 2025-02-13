Win! Flickerfest Shorts Laughs Comedy double passes

Flickerfest returns to Perth in 2025, taking over Luna Outdoor Cinema for a three-day festival of short films under the stars from Thursday, February 20 to Saturday, February 22.

On Saturday, February 22, clever comedy brings joy to the big screen with the Short Laughs Comedy program of off-kilter Flickerfest shorts from at home and around the world.

Highlights include the delicious black Australian comedy Candy Bar from director Nash Edgerton (Mr In Between), written by and starring award-winning actor Damon Herriman (Justified, Breaking Bad) and the highly humorous Irish film The Head On Him about a biracial boy’s move to small-town Ireland and his attempts to tame his afro to fit in, only to find it growing back bigger than ever.

We’re thrilled to have a double pass to give away to Short Laughs Comedy on Saturday, February 22.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Short Laughs Comedy in the subject line and tag the mate you’ll take if you win on the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, February 19 at 6pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the screening.