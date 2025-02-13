Win! Bird movie tickets

Bailey, 12 years old, lives with her single father Bug and her brother Hunter in a squat in northern Kent. Bug doesn’t have much time to devote to his children and Bailey, who is approaching puberty, seeks attention and adventure elsewhere. A tender, striking and extraordinarily surprising coming-of-age fable from Academy Award-winner Andrea Arnold, starring Barry Keoghan, Franz Rogowski, and newcomer Nykiya Adams.

We are flying high to have five in-season double passes to give away to Bird, in cinemas Thursday, February 20.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Bird in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, February 19 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x