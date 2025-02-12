Win! The Brand New Heavies tickets

Join the pioneers of acid jazz, The Brand New Heavies, as they embark on an Australian tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic album Brother Sister!

The band will kick off their first Australian tour in nine years in Sydney, before heading to Melbourne and Perth.

Released in 1994, the band’s third album, Brother Sister, was a game-changer, reaching #4 on the charts, selling over a million copies, and earning a BRIT nomination.

Featuring original members Andrew Levy and Simon Bartholomew alongside the phenomenal vocalist Angela Ricci, the tour will see The Brand New Heavies performing Brother Sister in full, along with other hits and fan favourites from their storied history, accompanied by a complete live band.

We are thrilled to have two double passes to give away to The Brand New Heavies playing at Astor Theatre on Monday, February 17.

Competition closes Sunday, February 16 at 12noon.

Competition closes Sunday, February 16 at 12noon. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

