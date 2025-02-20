Win! I’m Still Here movie tickets

Back in 1971, Brazil faces the tightening grip of a military dictatorship, and Eunice Paiva, a mother of five children, is forced to reinvent herself after her family suffers a violent and arbitrary act by the government. One afternoon, Rubens Paiva, a former congressman and outspoken critic of Brazil’s newly instituted military dictatorship, was taken from his home in Rio de Janeiro by government officials, told nothing more than that he must give a “deposition” to authorities, and disappeared.

Starring Fernanda Torres, Selton Mello and Fernanda Montenegro, I’m Still Here is based on Marcelo Rubens Paiva‘s biographical book and tells the true story that helped reconstruct an important part of Brazil’s hidden history.

