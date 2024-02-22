Win! Flickerfest Best of Australian Shorts double passes

Flickerfest, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival is returning to Perth this summer, hitting Luna Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 29 to Saturday, March 2.

The event kicks off with a kaleidoscopic carnival of awesome Australian short films, with the Best of Australian Shorts hitting the big screen on Thursday, February 29.

Highlights include Cold Water, starring industry legend Bruce Spence, winner of AFTRS Best Original Script at Flickerfest 2024 and the winner of the Panasonic Award For Best Australian Short Film (Academy Qualifying), Yeah The Boys, that takes a whimsical, hard but heartfelt look at Australian male drinking culture, beautifully enhanced by a stunning original soundtrack from The Avalanches.

We’re thrilled to have a double pass to give away to the Best of Australian Shorts on Thursday, February 29.

