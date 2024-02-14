Win! Club Zero Special preview tickets

Club Zero explores how parents hand over their responsibility for their children to a teacher who misuses this trust. Miss Novak (Wasikowska) joins the staff of an international boarding school to teach a conscious eating class. She instructs that eating less is healthy. The other teachers are slow to notice what is happening and by the time the distracted parents begin to realise, Club Zero has become a reality.

Club Zero is a captivating, twisted tale of a rule-defying teacher who forms a close bond with five talented, impressionable students at an elitist school.

