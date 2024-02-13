Win! Mixtape Australia Fringe World tickets

Multi-award-winning vocalist and performer Michelle Pearson is bringing her latest creation, Mixtape Australia, to the final week of Fringe World 2024. The music-driven cabaret piece will celebrate Australia’s hit-makers and the songs that have resonated over the past 60 years, leaving a permanent mark on the nation’s cultural landscape.

Mixtape Australia features Pearson and her six-piece band, who are together making their Fringe World debut from Tuesday, February 13, with six shows until Saturday, February 17, in The Hat Trick at The Pleasure Garden.

We’re stoked to have two double passes to Mixtape Australia to give away!

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with Mixtape Australia in the subject line and your phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Thursday, February 15 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x