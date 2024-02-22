Win! Flickerfest Best of International Shorts double passes

Flickerfest, Australia’s largest Short Film Festival is returning to Perth this summer, hitting Luna Outdoor Cinema from Thursday, February 29 to Saturday, March 2.

Travel the globe from the comfort of your cinema seat when Flickerfest brings an incredible collection of shorts from across the world with the Best of International Shorts on Friday, March 1. Amongst a host of international highlights enjoying their Australian premieres are the delightful Last Days of Summer from award winning Himalayan filmmaker Shenzin Tangkong, hilarious Swedish comedy on political correctness The Film Might Be White and moving UK drama My Week With Maisy, starring a tear-jerking performance from queen of the stage and screen Joanna Lumley.

We’re thrilled to have a double pass to give away to the Best of International Shorts on Friday, March 1.

To WIN email us here at win@xpressmag.com.au with INTERNATIONAL SHORTS in the subject line and tag the mate you’ll take if you win on the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, February 27 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and able to attend the screening.

