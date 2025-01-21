Win! Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabarett tickets

The global smash-hit returns! This summer the Queen of Weimar punk is turning the Ice Cream Factory into the hottest Kabarett club East of Berlin.

With a dizzying collection of the most exceptional artists in the world fresh from the stages of Vegas, the West End and Cirque Du Soleil, this is an unmissable night of debauchery done right. Join the deliciously salacious, utterly hilarious, über-award-winning Bernie Dieter, as her gin-soaked haus band soundtracks a night of breathtaking circus, gender-bending aerial and fire-breathing sideshow at its most provocative and hilarious best.

The most talked-about show this Fringe, Bernie Dieter’s Club Kabertett is playing at The Ice cream Factory from Friday, January 17, until Sunday, February 16.

We are thrilled to have a cabaret table for four to give away to Bernie Dieter on Wednesday, February 12 (valued at $440).

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with Bernie Dieter in the subject line, with your suburb and phone number in the copy, then answer the question on the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Tuesday, January, 28 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x