Win! We Live In Time movie tickets

Almut and Tobias are brought together by a surprise encounter that changes their lives. They fall in love and build the home and family they’ve always dreamed of, until a painful truth puts their love story to the test. They embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of their unconventional love story.

We are delighted have six in-season double passes to give away to We Live in Time, in cinemas Thursday, January 23.

To WIN email us here at [email protected] with We Live in Time in the subject line, with your postal address and phone number in the copy, then tag the mate you will take in the Facebook post. Don’t forget to like the X-Press Facebook page and sign up to the newsletter to be in the running!

Competition closes Wednesday, January 22 at 5pm. You must be a WA resident and be able to attend the event.

Prev x