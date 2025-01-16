Kwinana comes alive with new summer music series

Koorliny Arts Centre in Kwinana is turning up the volume in 2025 with Koorliny Live, a new summer live music series bringing some of the best local and national artists to the stage.

The series kicked off in December last year and featured performances from Perth acts Lily Rawson, Ricky Neil Jr., and First Offence, with the program running until Sunday, March 23.

The music showcase is set to deliver intimate performances that spotlight artists spanning across a wide range of styles, including indie-pop, alternative folk and rock.

Highlighted acts include Ben Lee, the Sydney indie-pop artist known for his catchy hits, including We’re All In This Together and Love Me Like the World Is Ending.

Eskimo Joe’s Kav Temperley is set to be another highlight. Best known for his hit song Black Fingernails, Red Wine, the eight-time ARIA Award winner has featured in triple j’s Hottest 100 an impressive 11 times.

Up-and-coming indie-rock act Noah Dillon will also bring local sounds to the Koorliny stage with a growing collection of hits including That’s Just How I Feel and Knievel Daredevil.

An all-star local line-up will see The Floors, Soothe, Alexia Parenzee, Boox Kid, and more hit the stage, while audiences will also be able to enjoy a free, 14+ all-ages show starring alt-pop Perth favourites Joan and the Giants, psych-punk band Asparagus Soop, and three-piece indie group Hello Stranger.

Koorliny Live will also feature local singer-songwriters paired with a classical string quartet in a special Tender Is The Night show featuring Abbe May and Dan Howls.

Check out the full line-up below:

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at Koorliny Arts Centre: The Floors + Datura4 + Soothe

Sunday, January 19, 2025 at Koorliny Arts Centre: Joan & The Giants + Asparagus Soop + Hello Stranger

Friday, January 24, 2025 at Koorliny Arts Centre: Kav Temperley + Lonesome Dove

Friday, February 14, 2025 at Koorliny Arts Centre: Tender Is The Night, Abbe May + Dan Howls

Sunday, February 23, 2025 at Koorliny Arts Centre: Alexia Parenzee + Finn Pearson + Dolce Blue

Sunday, March 2, 2025 at Koorliny Arts Centre: Noah Dillon

Friday, March 14, 2025 at Koorliny Arts Centre: Boox Kid + Shorehaven

Sunday, March 23, 2025 at Koorliny Arts Centre: Ben Lee + Angie Colman

Kwinana’s Koorliny Live music series runs from Sunday, December 8, 2024, through to Sunday, March 23, 2025. For the full program visit koorliny.com.au

Prev x