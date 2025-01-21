Win! Mel McGlensey Is MOTORBOAT tickets

For the first time ever, American comedian Mel McGlensey is bringing her hilarious award-winning clown show, Mel McGlensey Is MOTORBOAT, to The Parlour at The Pleasure Garden for Perth Fringe World!

Join McGlensey as she becomes “Part woman, Part boat, Full clown” in a raucous, raunchy, and entertaining nautical show born from her studies at clown school in France. Using a mix of comedy, burlesque, character improvisation, and audience interaction, ‘Motorboat Mel’ will certainly rev up the fun for audiences this summer.

