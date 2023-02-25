William Street Long Table Lunch and Block Party to bring smorgasbord of good times to Northbridge

William Street is set to come alive this March with a brand new community event, The William Street Long Table Lunch. The event will feature a collaborative menu from William Street venues The William Street Bird, North Bird Wine, Ezra Pound, Francoforte, Bivouac, Double Rainbow, Govindas, Munchy Monk, Downtown Kebabs, Chicho Gelato, Cafe Pastel and more, highlighting the best of Northbridge’s cultural, arts, and hospitality community offerings.

Going down on Saturday, March 11, diners are invited to be a part of an immersive food, beverage, and arts experience as the first block of William Street transforms into a communal lunch and performance area. The Long Table Lunch will bring together local restaurants, bars and cafes to showcase food and beverages, with all dishes served family style along the tables for guests to share.

In addition to the feast, a city-facing stage will feature prominent Western Australian jazz artists, with Daniel Susnjar Afro-Peruvian Jazz Group, Jess Carlton Duo and Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble soundtracking the afternoon.

Following the Long Table Lunch, a free Block Party will feature live sets from Alter Boy, Gia Como, Project Bexx, Racka Chachi and Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics from 4pm ’til 8pm.

The live music doesn’t end there either, with Anesu, Ghost Care, Grace Sanders, Joan & The Giants, Odlaw, Sai Galaxy (Digital Afrika) and Siobhan Cotchin to play into the night at The Bird.

The Long Table Lunch and Block Party is coming to Northbridge courtesy of The William Street Bird, North Bird and Ezra Pound, and is sponsored the State Government of Western Australia, Feral Brewing, Campari Group, Burch Family Wines and RTRFM.

The William Street Long Table Lunch and Block party hit William Street in Northbridge on Saturday, March 11, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to moshtix.com.au

