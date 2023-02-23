PHat Brew Club bringing a new taste of BrewPub to Perth

Perth’s newest ‘BrewPub,’ PHat Brew Club has just opened its doors in West Perth.

Located at 102 Railway Street, on the edge of the busy Northbridge entertainment precinct, the venue is the latest addition to a growing number of BrewPubs across the city.

For the team behind PHat Brew Club, the idea for the venue had been brewing for some time, originating back to when they were enjoying a few beers on a Sunday after playing soccer, and talking about their collective passion for home brewing.

“As home brewers we would always joke around saying ‘one day when we have own our brewery'” said Co-Director Terri Moore, “but it was always just talk over a few beers in the backyard. We never believed in our wildest dreams we would be opening such a massive awesome venue.”

While the idea slowly started taking shape, it was the popularity of their beers that helped push things along. When the team won the Margaret River Backyard Brewing Tournament in 2020 with their ‘Phat Porter’ brew, it allowed them to begin brewing the beer for commercial release. “We started to actually think this ‘shit talk’ could in fact become a reality,” said Moore, as the team started looking into business plans, liquor licences and of course, venues.

Right from the beginning, the team had an idea of the kind of place they wanted to develop. “Our mantra throughout this has been to create a ‘Culture of Good Times,'” said Moore. “We wanted to create a venue where absolutely anyone can come and enjoy and feel like they are ‘home’.”

In recognition of the team’s origins playing soccer together, they have affectionally named the venue ‘The Clubrooms.’ “That is the feel we are going for,” said Moore. “A welcoming space to settle in with your squad, kind of like the clubrooms we home brewers, turned directors, used to hang out in after games.”

With a capacity of over 400, and lots of different areas, the space features Foxtel and Optus in the main bar, bench tops along the windows for those after work having a ‘sneaky one’ while waiting for the Cat Bus or train, a family and dog friendly alfresco, and spaces for small functions.

As for the food, PHat Brew Club are also bringing a new approach to the kitchen. “Our Chef Ian, has created a menu unlike other breweries, with some Asian inspiration from his time spent at Long Chim. The kitchen crew are pumping out dishes designed to share or enjoy alone, from flavoursome asian salads to tomahawk steaks, bao buns, chargrill skewers and what has become a very famous Chicken Burger!”

At the end of the day it’s all about the beers, and beer lovers will have a world of choice to savour their taste buds. “Most of our recipes have evolved from our home brew days – experimentals playing around with different hops, using fresh fruit and even sometimes doing something silly like chucking in a heap of marshmallows,” said Moore. “We have just added a standard lager and pale ale for those that want a ‘normal beer,’ but with 16 taps and some fun and funky ideas, our tasting paddles have been very popular!”

Music lovers can enjoy DJ sets on a Friday night and local acoustic artists on Sundays, and the venue will kickstart a series of ‘Beer Club,’ “meet the brewer style” events on Thursday, February 23, along with Weekly Quiz Nights starting on Wednesdays from March 8.

Being next to the City West Train Station, and in walking distance to RAC Arena, the venue will also be looking at special menu items or drinks on event days in the future.

PHat Brew Club is open now at 102 Railway Street, West Perth. For more info head to phatbrewclub.com

