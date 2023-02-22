Perth’s Voyager to represent Australia in Eurovision 2023

Perth synth-metal group Voyager have been named as Australia’s entrant for the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest with their song Promise.

“We are absolutely ELATED to announce that we will represent Australia and our beautiful state of WA at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023,” said Voyager when revealing the news on their socials. “As a band we’ve been proactively throwing our hat in the ring to perform at Eurovision since Australia announced their participation and to think we’ve finally made it is both surreal and absolutely mind-blowing to us!”

Australia has participated in the world-famous TV music festival seven times since its debut in 2015, and has been in the top ten four times.

Instead of holding a public national final this year, host broadcaster SBS opted for an internal selection in 2023.

Voyager have been trying to make it to Eurovision for eight years since Australia was first invited as part of celebrations for the contest’s 60th anniversary.

In 2020, Voyager were shortlisted with their song Runaway, but just missed out on the final 11 in the national final Australia Decides. Last year, they made it to Australia Decides with their track Dreamer, but lost out to Sydney singer Sheldon Riley and his song Not the Same.

There are set to be 37 nations competing at Eurovision 2023 in Liverpool. The contest will be held in May this year with two semi-finals, on Wednesday, May 10, and Friday, May 12. Voyager will perform in the second semi-final, along with Albania, Armenia, Cyprus, Romania, Austria, Denmark, Lithuania, San Marino, Belgium, Slovenia, Iceland, Georgia, Greece, Poland and Estonia.

Australia has never won Eurovision, but has come close – with Dami Im achieving second place with her song Sound of Silence in 2016.

