They Might Be Giants to celebrate breakthrough album ‘Flood’ on Aussie tour

With over 70 sold-out shows so far in the US and by overwhelming demand, They Might Be Giants are bringing their popular “Evening with” performance of their breakthrough album Flood to Australia. The tour hits Perth’s Astor Theatre on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

They Might Be Giants will play two full sets that span the band’s entire career, from early favourites to brand new tracks from their current Grammy-nominated album BOOK. The Brooklyn duo will be joined by their captivating live band, which now features the show-stopping Tricerachops Horns.

They Might Be Giants play Astor Theatre on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to ticketek.com.au

