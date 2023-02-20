No bones about it: Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs announce Australian tour

British born, LA based, Grammy nominated, electronic DJ and artist, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs has announced a When The Lights Go Australia & New Zealand Live Tour for May.

Kicking off in New Zealand, the tour hits Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney before a final show at Perth’s Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, May 13. It will be the first Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Australian shows in over 10 years.



Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs is an artist known for criss-crossing the worlds of live electronic and club-oriented production. Since releasing his first single Garden in 2010, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs has since released an acclaimed discography of EPs, singles, and collaborations including two full length studio albums, Trouble (2012) with a ten-year gap before the visual, symbolic, emotive and highly anticipated 17-track When the Lights Go (2022). The new album features the singles, Crosswalk, Blood In The Snow, The Sleeper, Forever, Persuasion and Never Seen You Dance.

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs’ When The Lights Go Australia & New Zealand Live Tour hits Rosemount Hotel on Saturday, May 13, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to tickets.oztix.com.au

