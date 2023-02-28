Jolly Roger Rock Festival to unearth a treasure trove of WA live music talent in Freo

A new music festival is coming to Fremantle this Labour Day long weekend, as Jolly Roger Rock Festival makes landfall at Port Beach Brewery in North Fremantle on Saturday, March 4.

The festival will feature a stacked deck of 18 emerging live acts across two stages, in a melting pot of rock genres including indie, punk, alternative, grunge, psych, pop and more.

Check out the full line-up below:

Belgravia

Coastal Tang

Colourmind

Dencity

Heligan

Interflow

Jeeper

Koi Pond

Motel Marys

Palo Alto

Safer Than Milk

Scream Mountain

Reefeater

Surf Shop Cops

The Booths

The Omaha Court

Unicorn

Vancool

Kicking off at 4pm, Jolly Roger Rock Festival will also feature Food Truck Treasures, Breezy Brews, and Jolly Good Vibes until late.

Thanks the Jolly Roger Rock Festival, X-Press readers can claim an exclusive promo discount code, giving them General Admission Tickets for just $20, or tickets for a Group of Four for just $60. Claim your special discount here.

Jolly Roger Rock Festival hits Port Beach Brewery in North Fremantle on Saturday, March 4, 2023. For more info and to buy tickets, head to tickets.oztix.com.au and stay up to date with the Facebook event page

