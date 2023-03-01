Regurgitator to celebrate 25 years of 90s classic ‘Unit’ with national tour

Brisbane rockers Regurgitator have announced a national tour celebrating 25 years since the release of their iconic album Unit.

The Units – 25 Years Of Unit In One Electric Stream Of Sound And Colour tour hits Hobart, Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Adelaide before heading west for a show at Metropolis Fremantle on Sunday, May 28. They will be joined by special guests DZ Deathrays, Custard, Butterfingers and Glitoris.

Returning for the national tour will be Unit-era Regurgitator keytarist Shane Rudken, along with Ken Weston, turning up the “multi-dimensional in an ocular sense on full-pixel visuals.”

The tour will follow on from Regurgitator’s previously-announced hometown show in Brisbane on Saturday, March 25, which will feature DZ Deathrays, Custard, Models, Butterfingers, Screamfeeder and more.

Released in November 1997, Unit features some of Regurgitator’s biggest hits, including Black Bugs, ! (The Song Formerly Known As), Polyester Girl and Everyday Formula. The album debuted and peaked at number 4 on the ARIA Charts and won five ARIA Music Awards, including ARIA Award for Album of the Year, at the ARIA Music Awards of 1998.

Regurgitator’s Units – 25 Years Of Unit In One Electric Stream Of Sound And Colour tour hits Metropolis Fremantle on Sunday, May 28, 2023. Tickets are on sale Monday, March 6 from destroyalllines.com

