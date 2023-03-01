The Church to bring ‘The Hypnogogue’ World Tour to Perth

The Church are set to take their long-awaited 26th studio album The Hypnogogue on the road with eight Australian dates announced for The Hypnogogue World Tour.

Entering their fifth decade of making music, the legendary Australian band will perform at Perth’s Riverside Theatre on Sunday, June 11.

The Australian leg of the world tour will come off the back of a 21 city, six week US tour and also includes performances in Brisbane, Gold Coast, Hobart, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Wollongong.

Described as “a monumental concept album,” The Hypnogogue features recently released singles The Hypnogogue, C’est La Vie and No Other You, offering a pool of melancholy tones and psychedelic swells, guided by its striking science fiction narrative.

The album was recorded at Damien Gerard Studios on the Central Coast studio and was mixed by Darrell Thorp (Radiohead, Beck, Foo Fighters).

“The Hypnogogue is the most prog rock thing we have ever done, we’ve never created a concept album before,” said bassist, vocalist and founder Steve Kilbey. “It is the most teamwork record we have ever had. Everyone in the band is so justifiably proud of this record and everyone helped to make sure it was as good as it could be.”

“Personally, I think it’s in our top three records. The complexity, the way the songs relate to each other and the level of collaboration that has gone into the record. For fans of older records, give this one a chance, it will go on rewarding you for years and years. There’s lots of subtle references to other artists, other songs and other times”.

The Church’s expansive back catalogue of songs includes Reptile, The Unguarded Moment, Almost With You and Under the Milky Way, regarded as one of the most influential and recognisable Australian rock anthems of all time.

The Church’s five-piece line-up is made up of bassist, vocalist and founder Steve Kilbey along with long- time collaborator, drummer and producer Tim Powles, who’s remained a staple across 17 albums since 1994. Joining them is guitarist Ian Haug, who has been strumming with the band since 2013 and formerly of Australian rock icons Powderfinger. Touring multi-instrumentalist talent Jeffrey Cain is now a full-time member since the departure of Peter Koppes in early 2020. Rounding out the members is the newly recruited Ashley Naylor, long-time member of Paul Kelly’s touring band.

The Hypnogogue is out now. The Hypnogogue World Tour hits Riverside Theatre on Sunday, June 11, 2023. Tickets are on sale Thursday, March 2 from thechurchband.net

Prev x