Wildlands Festival locks in date for Perth return

Wildlands Festival has locked in a date and venue for its return to Perth this summer, hitting Arena Joondalup on Saturday, January 2.

Last week Wildlands revealed its first headliner, with EDM powerhouse Worship set to perform exclusively at the festival.

The festival continues to taunt fans with more clues for the lineup after releasing a video clip that teases a track from Dutch DJ KI/KI before closing on the 1800 WILDLANDS hotline and prompting fans to keep calling for ongoing hints.

Previous Wildlands lineups have featured Tyler, The Creator, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Peggy Gou, Central Cee, Kid Cudi, Dom Dolla, FISHER, Addison Rae, Diplo, A$AP Ferg, G Flip, Lola Young and more.

The remainder of the Wildlands lineup will be revealed over the coming weeks via Wildlands Festival’s socials.

Wildlands has confirmed the festival will land at Arena Joondalup on Saturday, January 2, 2027, with the full lineup to be announced. For more info or to sign up for tickets, head to wildlandsfestival.com.au

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