Say “ciao” to your new favourite films at the 2026 Italian Film Festival

The St. ALi Italian Film Festival returns this year with fresh feature films screening at Palace Cinemas Raine Square, Luna Cinemas Leederville, Windsor Cinema Nedlands, and Luna on SX Fremantle from Thursday, September 24 until Sunday, October 18.

The 2026 program teases an array of genres, ranging from dramas regarding pine trees, curious conception comedies, and fantasy family adventures—a cinematic showcase with a story for everyone.

While the full program will not be released until late August, Palace Cinema has given movie lovers a taste of what they can look forward to with these upcoming highlights.

Kicking off the Festival Special Presentation is the drama-romance Three Goodbyes, based on Michela Murgia’s best-selling novel. In this conflicted yet uplifting story directed by Isabel Coixet, a couple’s lives drastically change when they separate following a trivial argument.

Three Goodbyes

For a more family-friendly adventure, Pier Paolo Paganelli’s Incanto explores the importance of imagination, kindness and finding your own voice when a young girl escapes her controlling guardian and finds refuge in a magical circus.

Incanto

Comedy Twin Stars tells of a couple on the brink of break-up when they learn they are expecting twins…to two different fathers. This drama-comedy examines family, modern love and self-discovery and is directed by Luca Lucini.

Twin stars

Another novel adaptation for the festival is Umberto Riccioni Carteni’s dramatic comedy Classmates. Anna Ferzetti portrays a devoted English teacher assigned to the toughest class in a Rome high school. The film reviews the struggles within the modern classroom and the importance of education.

Classmates

The Eyes of Others by Andrea De Sicais a film inspired by the true events of the aristocracy in 1960s Italy. Set on the stunning Pontine Islands in the Tyrrhenian Sea, this provocative thriller tells tales of passion and crime amidst the raw beauty of an island owned by a wealthy nobleman.

The Eyes of Others

The St. ALi Italian Film Festival screens across Palace Cinemas, Luna Leederville, and Luna on SX from Thursday, September 24 until Sunday, October 18, 2026. The full program and tickets will be available in late August. For more information, head to italianfilmfestival.com.au

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