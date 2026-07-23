Good Day Sunshine festival set to shine in Margaret River

Good Day Sunshine music festival returns to the South West this year, taking over 3 Oceans Winery in Margaret River on Saturday, October 24.

Following last year’s sold-out event at Gloucester Park, the 2026 lineup is bigger and better than ever, featuring Matt Corby (pictured), Macy Gray, The Cat Empire, The Forever Party, Teischa and Birdland.

From humble musical beginnings to becoming one of Australia’s most important artists, Matt Corby has earned 7x Platinum status, three ARIA awards, a J award for Album of the Year, two FBI awards and an APRA award, among a catalogue of four albums.

Soul powerhouse Macy Gray, will be playing fan-favourite hits from her 10-album catalogue of R&B classics. Possessing one of the most distinctive voices in modern music, Macy Gray has earned her legendary status over an almost 30-year career as a high-profile touring artist.

Blending funk, soul, jazz, and Latin musical flavours into one irresistible gumbo, The Cat Empire have been a mainstay on the world touring circuit since the early 2000s, when they emerged with their self-titled album.

Representing the next generation of local talent, The Forever Party already have a swag of festival performances under their belt, as well as an ever-growing fanbase drawn to the band’s intense, introspective alt rock sound.

Breaking out in 2017 with her debut single Midnight Hour, Freo siren Teischa is another emerging artist that showcases the sheer talent coming out of WA right now.

Newcomers Birdland may well be the youngest artists on the lineup, but their funky take on indie-pop is nothing short of ageless. While still in high school, the WA trio of identical triplets have made big waves in little time, dropping their hot debut EP He Was Me and touring nationally this year.

Good Day Sunshine hits 3 Oceans Winery on Saturday, October 24, 2026. Tickets are on sale Friday, July 31 from gdsfest.com

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