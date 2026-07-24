Spilt Milk unbottles 2026 lineup

Australia’s biggest single-day music festival, Spilt Milk, has unveiled its 2026 lineup, with international superstars Lewis Capaldi and RAYE performing exclusively at the festival’s four dates across the country.

The festival hits Canberra, Gold Coast and Geelong before finishing up at Perth’s Claremont Showgrounds on Sunday, December 20.

Glasgow-born superstar Lewis Capaldi leads the Spilt Milk bill. His debut appearance at the festival comes off the back of selling over a million live tour tickets worldwide and a record-shattering, multi-arena tour across Australian capital cities in December 2025. He lands with the sixth UK #1, Survive, behind him, as well as the UK’s most-streamed song of all time, Someone You Loved.

Four-time Grammy-nominated RAYE shares top billing, bringing her second album THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE with her. Led by the UK #1 smash hit WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! and its 800 million streams, RAYE’s catalogue moves between jazz-inflected pop and rave cuts, which also earned her a 2024 BRIT Awards sweep, taking home the most titles in a single year, including Album of the Year.

Following his 2025 album Archangel and recent Underworld and Dom Dolla collabs, Ireland’s own KETTAMA will be performing as well as Baby Keem, who is hot off the release of Ca$ino, his long-awaited second album featuring Kendrick Lamar, Too $hort and Denzel Curry.

Also on the lineup, UK songwriter Maisie Peters will bring her chart-topping hooks to four exclusive Spilt Milk appearances, while Remi Wolf will bring a set stacked with fan-favourites like the gold-certified Photo ID and chart-climbers Cinderella and Toro.

Having not performed at Split Milk since its first edition in 2016, Sydney trio DMA’S are returning with their self-titled fifth album in August, backing up 500+ million streams, multi-platinum singles and triumphant festival slots from Glastonbury to Coachella.

Check out the full lineup below:

Lewis Capaldi

RAYE

KETTAMA

Baby Keem

Maisie Peters

Remi Wolf

DMA’S

STÜM

TOBIAHS

Aleksiah

Becca Hatch

Borderline

F3MIII

Fat Papi

Harry Hayes

JIGITZ

Leyla Ebrahimi

Miss Kaninna

PASH

Samara Cyn

The Moving Stills

The Terrys

Yes Boone

Split Milk lands at Claremont Showgrounds on Sunday, December 20, 2026. Tickets are on sale from Friday, July 31, from spilt-milk.com

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