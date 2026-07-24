Wave Rock Weekender drops lineup for final edition

Wave Rock Weekender have revealed the first round of acts making up their lineup for 2026.

In its sold-out 21st year, the organisers have also announced this will be the last edition of the festival when it returns to Wave Rock Caravan Park in Hyden from Friday, September 25, to Monday, September 28.

Debuting at this year’s weekender are Byron Bay psychedelic rock band Babe Rainbow, who are known for their throw-back style, blending surf culture with 60s rock.

Similarly making their first appearance are high-energy power pop and Merseybeat band The Gnomes. Stemming from Frankston, Victoria, the four-piece come off the back of releasing their EP, More, which includes the tracks Thinking of Me and Magic.

A familiar face returning to the lineup is indie riff-rock songwriter Abbe May, who has performed on nine occasions since 2006.

The Saturday night slot, as well as other artists, will continue to be announced in the run up to the weekender.

Wave Rock Weekender runs from Friday, September 25, to Monday, September 28, 2026. For more information, go to waverockweekender.com

Babe Rainbow photo by Maclay Heriot

Prev x