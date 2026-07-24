Perth’s newest cabaret experience hits the Rosemount

Perth cabaret collective Elysian Creative are bringing their new show, The Sauce, to Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, August 6.

Their show, The Sauce, is Perth’s latest live entertainment experience where world-class dancers are at centre stage.

The live singers will bring together genres, R&B, soul, hip-hop and jazz through a selection of numbers.

The performing group includes director and choreographer Rafaela Lico, while vocalists Lisa Drennan and Krysten Parker will dance alongside fellow members Kesh Ollivierre, Caitlyn McKie, Jacinta Baxter and Sarah Mangan.

Elysian Creative bring their new show, The Sauce, to Rosemount Hotel on Thursday, August 6, 2026. Tickets are on sale now from tickets.oztix.com

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