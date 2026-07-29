New electronic music festival brings the goods to Perth

A brand new electronic music festival is coming to Perth this summer.

The first edition of Dangerous Goods XXL Festival will take over Arena Joondalup on Friday, January 15, before heading to Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide.

The new event is being brought to Perth by one of Australia’s fastest-growing electronic music event brands, Dangerous Goods, and is set to bring some of the world’s biggest names in electronic music to thousands of fans across the country.

The nationwide tour will feature an international lineup led by Boris Brejcha, Claptone, Darude, Neelix, Sub Zero Project, Anderex and Havana Brown, alongside an extensive roster of Australian and international artists spanning techno, hard dance, psytrance, trance, and electronic music.

Mask-wielding German DJ and record producers Boris Brejcha and Claptone are set to be highlights with their signature techno sounds, while Finnish DJ and record producer Darude is set to get dance floors moving with his world-beating 1999 hit Sandstorm and more.

German live act and producer Neelix will light up stages with his signature style of psytrance, while Sub Zero Project, consisting of Dutch duo Thomas Velderman and Nigel Coppen will bring their raw hardstyle sounds to the festival.

The international headliners join an all-star selection of Australian acts, including Sydney DJ and producer Anderex, Melbourne DJ, singer, songwriter, record producer, and dancer Havana Brown and more.

The festival marks the largest multi-city tour presented by Dangerous Goods, who are promising audiences immersive production, large-scale staging and premium audiovisual experiences.

Check out the full lineup below:

Boris Brejcha

Claptone

Darude

Neelix

Sub Zero Project

Anderex

Adam Bartas

Aslø

Crusy.

Dekel

Don Darkoe

Havana Brown

Ish K

Jake Casey

Jaida-Rose

Miss Jade

Nik Kastel

Paracek

Samuel Moriero

Shtuby

The Dangerous Goods XXL Tour hits Arena Joondalup on Friday, January 15, 2027. Tickets are on sale now from megatix.com.au

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