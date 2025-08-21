Wildlands Festival heats up summer with massive 2026 lineup
Wildlands Festival is set to make a massive return to Perth in 2026, with the festival announcing its highly anticipated lineup that includes a mix of international and Australian artists.
Presented by Untitled Group, Beyond The Valley, and triple j, the festival will return to Arena Joondalup on Saturday, January 3.
Grammy-nominated Australian DJ Dom Dolla is set to headline the festival alongside American bubblegum pop princess Addison Rae and hip hop star Kid Cudi. Other artists set to hit the stage for the one-day festival include Chris Stussy, KETTAMA, Luude, 070 Shake, NOTION, SOTA, Cassian and more.
Check out the full lineup below:
Dom Dolla
Addison Rae
Kid Cudi
Chris Stussy
KETTAMA
Luude
070 Shake
NOTION
SOTA
Cassian
Channel Tres
Balu Brigada
Fcukers
Jazzy
ZULAN
sim0ne
TEED
RONA.
Miss Kaninna
WAX OFF
Willo
Mincy
Mowgli May
Wildlands Festival hits Arena Joondalup on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 27, from wildlandsfestival.com