Wildlands Festival heats up summer with massive 2026 lineup

Wildlands Festival is set to make a massive return to Perth in 2026, with the festival announcing its highly anticipated lineup that includes a mix of international and Australian artists.

Presented by Untitled Group, Beyond The Valley, and triple j, the festival will return to Arena Joondalup on Saturday, January 3.

Grammy-nominated Australian DJ Dom Dolla is set to headline the festival alongside American bubblegum pop princess Addison Rae and hip hop star Kid Cudi. Other artists set to hit the stage for the one-day festival include Chris Stussy, KETTAMA, Luude, 070 Shake, NOTION, SOTA, Cassian and more.

Check out the full lineup below:

Dom Dolla

Addison Rae

Kid Cudi

Chris Stussy

KETTAMA

Luude

070 Shake

NOTION

SOTA

Cassian

Channel Tres

Balu Brigada

Fcukers

Jazzy

ZULAN

sim0ne

TEED

RONA.

Miss Kaninna

WAX OFF

Willo

Mincy

Mowgli May

Wildlands Festival hits Arena Joondalup on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, August 27, from wildlandsfestival.com

