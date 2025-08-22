Doja Cat brings Ma Vie World Tour to Perth

Californian hip hop star Doja Cat is bringing her Ma Vie World Tour to Australia and New Zealand this year, hitting Perth’s RAC Arena on Saturday, November 22.

The news follows yesterday’s release of Doja Cat’s new single, Jealous Type, a taste of her upcoming fifth album, Vie, which is out this September.

Rising to fame after the release of Moo! in 2018, the singer has accumulated multiple awards, including five AMAs, five Billboard Music Awards, one GRAMMY Award, and one NAACP Image Award, alongside headlining Coachella in 2024.

The eleven-date tour will be Australian fans’ first chance to see Doja Cat live since her single Paint The Town Red won the #1 spot in triple j’s Hottest 100 countdown of 2023.

Doja Cat’s Ma Vie World Tour hits RAC Arena on Saturday, November 22, 2025. Tickets are on sale Thursday, August 28, from dojacat.com

Prev x