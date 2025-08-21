From Mount Magnet to Freo: Festival of Small Halls brings world-class talent to WA stages

Woodfordia Inc. has kicked off its Festival of Small Halls’ Winter Tour 2025, with a run of eighteen shows across WA, featuring Canadian songwriter Charlie A’Court and WA singer Emily Barker.

The folk and contemporary music festival tour began in Mount Magnet and has since touched down in Nanson, Perenjori, Lancelin, York, Merredin and Lake Grace. The tour continues for another six regional dates before wrapping up at Sullivan Hall in Fremantle on Sunday, August 31.

Festival of Small Halls selects one national and international folk and contemporary acoustic act to hit the road in small halls in communities each year.

Headlining the festival this year is blues and roots singer Charlie A’Court, whose contemporary songwriting and guitar work have seen him win six East Coast Music Awards, eight Nova Scotia Music Awards, and recognition for Blues, Pop, and R&B/Soul Recordings of the Year.

Joining A’Court on tour is Bridgetown folk singer-songwriter Emily Barker, the acclaimed writer and performer of the 2008 BBC/PBS masterpiece crime drama Wallander starring Kenneth Branagh. Barker will arrive with material from her 2024 indie-folk album, Fragile as Humans, her first album in nearly four years following A Dark Murmuration of Words.

Perth-based acoustic artist Gudgeon Pinn is set to be the support act for the Fremantle show, with his Fringe World show Western Australia in Pictures and Songs and talent for original music impressing local music fans.

Check out the full list of WA tour dates below:

Borden Pavilion, Borden, on Friday, August 22

Tambellup Hall, Tambellup, on Saturday, August 23

Kendenup Town Hall, Kendenup, on Sunday, August 24

Augusta Centennial Hall, Augusta, on Wednesday, August 27

Nannup Town Hall, Nannup, on Friday, August 29

Gelorup Community Centre, Gelorup, on Saturday, August 30

Sullivan Hall, Fremantle, on Sunday, August 31

Festival of Small Halls’s Winter Tour 2025 hits multiple venues across Western Australia before wrapping up at Sullivan Hall, Fremantle, on Sunday, August 31, 2025. Tickets are on sale now from smallhalls.flicket.io

Prev x