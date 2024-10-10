Wheatus bring Dirtbags Across Australia acoustic tour to WA

Wheatus frontman Brendan B. Brown, along with his better half, fellow Wheatus member Gabrielle Sterbenz, will return to Australia for a 14-date run of acoustic shows through January and February of 2025.

The tour arrives in Western Australia this summer for shows at Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle on Friday, January 17; Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, on Saturday, January 18; and The River, Margaret River, on Sunday, January 19.

The new tour follows on from a busy 2024 for Brown, who visited our shores twice, once in February for acoustic shows with Art Alexakis from Everclear and again with Wheatus in April for Pandemonium Festival on the east coast.

Wheatus are best known for their iconic debut single, Teenage Dirtbag. Released back in 2000, the song’s enduring popularity is evident from its appearances in Netflix’s Big Mouth and Disney’s Cruel Summer, and its re-entry into the UK Top 40 charts in 2023.

Wheatus recently re-released their debut album in a 20-song expanded edition, offering fans “lost” tracks from over the years.

Brown and Sterbenz say they are looking forward to “dirt bagging it across the nation” with a series of stripped-back, intimate acoustic sets.

Wheatus’ Dirtbags Across Australia Tour hits Clancy’s Fish Pub Fremantle on Friday, January 17; Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, on Saturday, January 18; and The River, Margaret River, on Sunday, January 19, 2025. Tickets are on sale Monday, October 14 from bigapachee.com.au

