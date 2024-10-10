Veteran Perth rockers Rawkus return with hard-hitting local line-up for Heavy Mental fundraiser

Some of Perth’s best heavy bands are joining forces to raise funds for mental health and suicide prevention as Heavy Mental takes over the Charles Hotel on Saturday, October 12.

Veteran Perth rockers Rawkus (pictured above) are making a highly-anticipated return to headline the event. Formed in 1991, Rawkus broke onto the scene with their self-titled debut album, Rawkus. Initially drawing heavy influence from bands like AC/DC, their sound evolved into a unique fusion of blues and metal, which they dubbed ‘blue metal.’ The band disbanded in 1994 and other than a brief reunion in 1999, the group had remained apart for decades—until now.

Joining them is a diverse line-up of Perth heavy metal and rock acts, including show-openers Amberdown, the metal and blues fusion of Blumetal, one-man ‘death metal powerhouse’ The Furor, the brutal thrash sounds of Dethlahem, high-energy hard rockers Electric State, and the progressive metal/alternative vibes of Jamart.

The gig follows on from Rawkus’ VIP release event for their 4 Walls video on Saturday, October 5, where the band debuted tracks from their upcoming EP, Heavy, Vol. 1. The release marks their first recording in 30 years and includes their new son, Hold on Tight, which was recorded live and filmed for their upcoming video release.

Heavy Mental hits the Charles Hotel on Saturday, October 12, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to tickets.oztix.com.au

