Charli XCX, beabadoobee and more: Laneway Festival reveals 2025 line-up
Laneway Festival has released its highly anticipated line-up for its next instalment this summer.
Returning to Wellington Square on Sunday, February 16, Laneway 2025 boasts an impressive line-up of both international and local talents. Headlining the festival is international English pop star Charli XCX, who has made waves in 2024 with the release of her smash-hit album Brat.
Joining her is American singer-songwriter Clairo, known for viral hits Sofia and Bags, and London indie singer and guitarist beabadoobee, known for her fan-favourite hit Glue Song.
Also on the line-up are Irish electronic duo BICEP, Scottish music producer Barry Can’t Swim, and American genre-blending party starter Remi Wolf, who recently featured as the opener for Paramore’s Australian tour.
Notable Australian artists include Skegss, RONA., STÜM and Ninajirachi, with local triple j unearthed winners and more artists yet to be announced.
Check out the full first line-up below:
Charli XCX
Clairo
Beabadoobee
Barry Can’t Swim
BICEP presents CHROMA
Remi Wolf
Olivia Dean
Eyedress
Skegss
STÜM
RONA.
Hamdi
Joey Valance & Brae
2hollis
Fcukers
Ninajirachi
Laneway Festival hits Wellington Square on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, October 16 from lanewayfestival.com