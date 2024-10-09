Charli XCX, beabadoobee and more: Laneway Festival reveals 2025 line-up

Laneway Festival has released its highly anticipated line-up for its next instalment this summer.

Returning to Wellington Square on Sunday, February 16, Laneway 2025 boasts an impressive line-up of both international and local talents. Headlining the festival is international English pop star Charli XCX, who has made waves in 2024 with the release of her smash-hit album Brat.

Joining her is American singer-songwriter Clairo, known for viral hits Sofia and Bags, and London indie singer and guitarist beabadoobee, known for her fan-favourite hit Glue Song.

Also on the line-up are Irish electronic duo BICEP, Scottish music producer Barry Can’t Swim, and American genre-blending party starter Remi Wolf, who recently featured as the opener for Paramore’s Australian tour.

Notable Australian artists include Skegss, RONA., STÜM and Ninajirachi, with local triple j unearthed winners and more artists yet to be announced.

Check out the full first line-up below:

Charli XCX

Clairo

Beabadoobee

Barry Can’t Swim

BICEP presents CHROMA

Remi Wolf

Olivia Dean

Eyedress

Skegss

STÜM

RONA.

Hamdi

Joey Valance & Brae

2hollis

Fcukers

Ninajirachi

Laneway Festival hits Wellington Square on Sunday, February 16, 2025. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, October 16 from lanewayfestival.com

