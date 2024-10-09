Indigenous cultures from across the world unite in dance for First Nations Fusion

An unprecedented alliance will take over Yagan Square Ampitheatre this Sunday, October 13, with First Nations Fusion, where a Native American dance group is joining forces with two Noongar dance groups in an exciting collaboration.

The free performance, running from 12pm, will offer a powerful celebration of First Nations’ cultures, uniting communities from opposite hemispheres through shared stories, customs, music and dance.

Native Pride Productions, led by founder and artistic director Larry Yazzie, is an internationally renowned cultural group dedicated to sharing the traditions of Native American dance and music. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, the group showcases a vibrant array of performances, workshops, and educational programs that celebrate Indigenous heritage.

The 90-minute performance will bring together the women of Kwarbah Djookian and the men of Midn Maar Dreaming, two Noongar dance groups, alongside the internationally renowned USA group, who are celebrated for their traditional powwow-style dances. The collaboration will transcend cultural and geographical divides, showcasing the universal power of Indigenous storytelling through dance and music.

A diverse selection of food and beverages are available at Yagan Square, including The Shoe, Gangnam Korean BBQ, Hiss and Smoke Japanese, and Street Eats Eatery. Visitors can also explore the many new dining options within Stories’ array of bars and restaurants.

Guests are invited to bring their own picnics, along with a cushion or rug, to this family-friendly and alcohol-free event.

First Nations Fusion hits Yagan Square Ampitheatre this Sunday, October 13, 2024. For more information, head to the Facebook event page or yagansquare.com.au

