Blues fusion rockers The Whiskey Nips uncork debut EP

Local blues fusion band The Whiskey Nips are set to launch their debut self-titled EP at The Duke of George on Sunday, October 27.

The release comes after several years of electrifying live performances from the five-piece, who have lit up stages across Perth and the South West with their unique blend of funk, rock, soul, psychedelia and jazz.

Leading the charge is vocalist Kirsty Finn, whose raw and heartfelt performances channel the spirit of the blues with soulful lyrics and melodies. On harmonica and slide guitar, Andrew Pring, AKA ‘Blew Drew’, brings explosive solos, speed, and versatility to the stage, while rising star Daniel Wiggins showcases his guitar skill, weaving rhythm and lead to create a distinctive sound, highlighted by dynamic duels with Pring. The band is anchored by Jonathan Redmond on bass and Adrien Grd on drums, whose pulsating grooves form a solid foundation to drive the music to new heights.

The Whiskey Nips launch their debut self-titled EP at The Duke of George on Sunday, October 27, 2024. For more info and to buy tickets, head to moshtix.com.au

