Back in blue: Turtle Bay’s Thomas Macgregor announces sophomore solo EP Blue Heaven

Singer-songwriter Thomas Macgregor, of Perth band Turtle Bay, will celebrate the release of his sophomore solo EP, Blue Heaven, with a live debut show at The Bird on Saturday, October 19. The event will feature support from indie rock acts Lonesome Dove and Finn Pearson Band.

Blue Heaven was crafted during and between tracking sessions for Macgregor’s upcoming debut album in late 2023 and early 2024. Weaving together a diverse range of styles, including alt-country, dream pop, and rock, the songs were recorded in unconventional settings like bedrooms and hotel rooms. This solo project stands apart from his album, which will feature Macgregor’s live band on all tracks.

​​While the EP was recorded using programmed drums, MIDI keyboards, and a four-input interface, the launch gig will showcase these solo compositions reimagined by Macregor’s live band in their debut performance. The line-up includes Tom Beech on electric and slide guitar (The Bures Band, Clove, Turtle Bay), Jarrah Duckett on bass (Turtle Bay), Rory Lowe-McLoughlin on drums (Finn Alexander and the Forever Party, The Psychotic Reactions, Turtle Bay), and Sophia Abad on backing vocals.

Thomas Macgregor launches his solo EP Blue Heaven at The Bird on Saturday, October 19, 2024. For more info, head to the Facebook event page.

